US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: The spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, also defended Iran’s attacks on Gulf States, telling CNBC that targeting “military bases and assets” belonging to the United States in the region is “legitimate under international law.” The price of crude oil has sharply spiked as the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed.

Speaking at a State Department ceremony to honor Americans wrongfully detained abroad in countries including in Iran, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the goal of the continuing U.S. air strikes is to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile, its ability to produce them and its ability to launch them.

The Israel Defense Forces said it has launched a major wave of coordinated strikes targeting infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime in several parts of Iran. According to the Israeli military, the operation involved simultaneous attacks on sites in the capital Tehran, the central city of Isfahan, and areas in southern Iran.

As the US-Israel's war on Iran enters Day 10, oil prices surged over 20 per cent on Monday to their highest levels since July 2022. The price soared amid supply disruptions and fears that intensified over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Adding to it, bonds across global markets dropped sharply on Monday. Rise in oil prices unsettled investors and led to a broad sell-off in government bonds.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the well-being of the Indian community is of priority. "We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians," he said, while making a suo motu statement on the conflict in the Lower House.