US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: The spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, also defended Iran’s attacks on Gulf States, telling CNBC that targeting “military bases and assets” belonging to the United States in the region is “legitimate under international law.” The price of crude oil has sharply spiked as the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed.
Speaking at a State Department ceremony to honor Americans wrongfully detained abroad in countries including in Iran, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the goal of the continuing U.S. air strikes is to eliminate Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile, its ability to produce them and its ability to launch them.
The Israel Defense Forces said it has launched a major wave of coordinated strikes targeting infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime in several parts of Iran. According to the Israeli military, the operation involved simultaneous attacks on sites in the capital Tehran, the central city of Isfahan, and areas in southern Iran.
As the US-Israel's war on Iran enters Day 10, oil prices surged over 20 per cent on Monday to their highest levels since July 2022. The price soared amid supply disruptions and fears that intensified over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Adding to it, bonds across global markets dropped sharply on Monday. Rise in oil prices unsettled investors and led to a broad sell-off in government bonds.
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the well-being of the Indian community is of priority. "We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians," he said, while making a suo motu statement on the conflict in the Lower House.
West Asia conflict: Check out the latest developments on BusinessToday.In
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Speaking at the end of a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country values its friendship with Iran and has been working toward preventing the conflict, but that Tehran risks damaging “Turkey’s friendship.”
“No one should engage in calculations that would leave deep wounds in our nation’s heart and mind,” Erdogan said. “In light of today’s incident, I once again remind (Iran) to avoid persisting in mistakes and stubbornness.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The United Arab Emirates has said that it was being targeted “in a very unwarranted manner” in the Middle East war, stressing it would “not partake in any attacks against Iran”.
“We’ve been very clear before and leading up to the current events we are witnessing in the region that as the UAE we will not partake in any attacks against Iran from our territory, and that we will not be involved in such a conflict,” the UAE ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, told reporters.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Bangalore Hotels Association on March 9 announced that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels has been halted, triggering a major crisis for the city’s food service industry and forcing many establishments to shut operations from March 10.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said Monday it intercepted all 17 missiles and six drones launched from Iran toward the Gulf nation on Monday, as Iran continues to attack neighboring Arab states. There was no damage or casualties, the ministry said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that “it is up to this regime and the so-called Revolutionary Guard alone to stop the fighting.” He added that “so long as this not the case, I assume that Israel and America will continue their defense against this regime.”
Merz said the threat posed by the Iranian government reaches far beyond the region, pointing to its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. He said that “Iran is the center of international terrorism, and this center must be closed. And the Americans and Israelis are doing that in their way.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson downplayed the likelihood of a ceasefire as long as attacks continue, Iran’s Student News Network reported on Monday, adding that Iran would continue to defend itself.
“There is no point to talks about anything but defence and crushing retaliations against enemies,” Esmaeil Baghaei said, before reiterating that Tehran has no war to fight with its Muslim neighbours but must target “facilities used by aggressors” for its legitimate defence.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: It’s not just supplies of crude oil and natural gas that are getting disrupted due to the West Asia crisis. Supply chains for a whole host of crucial goods are now getting impacted and their availability in India is getting disrupted as the war between US, Israel, and Iran entered its 10th day.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has warned that Europe is already feeling the economic and geopolitical ripple effects of the escalating conflict in West Asia, as energy markets react to mounting instability and crude prices climb past $100 a barrel.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Turkey’s Defense Ministry said debris from the downed Iranian missile fell on empty fields in Gaziantep province, in southern Turkey. There was no damage or casualties.
The ministry stressed that while Turkey values peaceful relations and stability in the region, it would not hesitate to act if its land or airspace is threatened.
“We once again emphasize that all necessary steps will be taken firmly and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory or airspace,” the statement read. “We remind everyone that complying with Turkey’s warnings in this regard is in everyone’s interest.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Turkey’s Defense Ministry says NATO defenses have intercepted a ballistic missile that entered the country’s airspace.
Monday’s interception was second since the start of the Iran war. Iran has fired missiles and drones at several countries across the region since the United States and Israel attacked it over a week ago.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Iran Live War Updates: Qatar is reportedly considering pushing back its planned LNG expansion timeline to 2027 following a drone attack attributed to Iran, according to Bloomberg.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to congratulate him on becoming Iran’s new leader.
The message, published on the Kremlin’s website Monday, reaffirmed Moscow’s “unwavering support for Tehran,” and said that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic.”
“At a time when Iran is opposing armed aggression, your tenure in this high post will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am sure that you will honorably continue your father’s work and unite the Iranian people,” Putin’s message read.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged more than 5% and other Asian markets also tumbled after oil prices soared to nearly $120 a barrel due to disruptions from the war in the Middle East.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: SpiceJet is operating multiple special flights from Dubai to India. It asked the passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: There is no doubt US is after Iranian oil resources, and aims to weaken and break up the country, said Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei. He said US wants to "partition country" and take the oil. Baghaei said Iran will fight with one voice.
US Iran War Live Updates: China said it opposes the threats and attempt to target Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during US-Israel's strikes on Iran. China says the appointment of the Supreme Leader is an internal matter for them, and asked other nations to respect the country's sovereignty and warned against interference in its domestic affairs.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: South Korea said it will cap oil prices for the first time in 1997 to stabilise increasing fuel rates. Seoul plans to introduce the caps sometime this week said Kim Yong-beom, the presidential policy chief of staff. This move will make fuel prices more predictable and prevent "abnormal" hike in fuel prices.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military unlawfully used artillery-fired white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3, 2026, in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch verified and geolocated seven images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed over a residential part of the town. Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians. He further said the incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: Capitalmind founder Deepak Shenoy said not only on markets, there's blood in the street too. He said that even though market drops provide opportunities, there's no way to say what the bottom is.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Bonds across international markets dropped sharply on Monday after conflict near the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices above $115 per barrel. This rise intensified investor concerns about increasing inflation risks and the outlook for interest rates. The surge in oil prices followed supply cuts by key producers and fears of prolonged disruption to shipping through this vital waterway. This unsettled investors and led to a broad sell-off in government bonds.
Oil prices climbed more than 20 per cent to their highest level since July 2022, causing a significant rise in global yields. Australian government bonds saw notable increases, with three-year yields up 16 basis points to 4.592 per cent, the highest since mid-2011, and ten-year yields rising 13 basis points to 4.977 per cent. In Tokyo, Japanese government bond yields also rose across the curve, while the yen weakened due to the higher oil costs.