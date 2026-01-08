Bangladesh suspends visa services in India, raises concerns over US visa bond requirement

Bangladesh’s interim government has asked its key missions in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi, to temporarily suspend visa services due to security concerns.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told reporters on Thursday, “What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement follows the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata restricting visa services overnight, after similar measures were taken in New Delhi and Agartala. Business and work visas remain unaffected by these suspensions.

Visa services at Bangladesh’s missions in Mumbai and Chennai are still operational.

Tensions between Bangladesh and India have been high since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government was ousted following violent student-led protests in July-August 2024. India had earlier imposed visa restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.

Hossain also addressed the United States’ recently introduced visa bond requirement. He said Bangladesh would pursue diplomatic efforts to seek an exemption, describing the US measure as “certainly unfortunate and painful for us.” He added, however, that the decision was “not abnormal” since other countries have faced similar challenges under the US policy.

Advertisement

On Bangladesh’s possible interest in procuring the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, Hossain said, “I can’t tell about this today. (But) Talks are underway. You will know once things are finalised.”

(With inputs from PTI)