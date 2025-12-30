A 40-year-old man, Bajendra Biswas, was shot dead by a colleague at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported.

Monindra Nath, acting secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council, confirmed the killing to ANI, saying, “Yes, the incident is confirmed.” According to the report, both the victim and the accused were members of the Ansar, a local paramilitary force.

The accused, identified as Noman Mia, has been arrested, ANI added, citing RTV Online. The incident reportedly occurred at around 6:30 pm when the two men were sitting together in a room.

“Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Biswas’s thigh and said, ‘Shall I shoot?’ and then fired. After that, Noman fled the scene,” said APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty with the Labib Group and an eyewitness to the incident. He added that he did not observe any argument or dispute between the two prior to the shooting.

According to RTV Online, the deceased, Bajendra Biswas, was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of the Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district.

The killing comes just days after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in his late 20s, was killed by a mob in Mymensingh, raising concerns over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Das’s death sparked protests in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Agartala.

Several Hindu organisations also staged demonstrations near Bangladeshi missions and urged authorities to ensure stronger protection for minority communities.