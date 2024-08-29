'Bangladeshi infiltrators occupying lands of tribals': Shivraj's scathing attack on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying he is scared and snooping on all the ministers and MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and alliance.

The central minister said Champai Soren was humiliated and hurt to such an extent that he left JMM to save Jharkhand. Champai Soren, who was briefly appointed as chief minister and later replaced by Hemant Soren, is set to join the BJP on Friday.

Chouhan suggested huge corruption in the tribal state under Heman Soren. "The piles of notes recovered from the minister of the ruling party tell the story of loot," he said while interacting with reporters.

The minister raised the rising infiltration problem in Jharkhand. "Bangladeshi infiltrators are occupying the lands of our tribal brothers and sisters. Corruption is at its peak. BJP will uproot this government," he said.

On Tuesday, Champai Soren also raised the infiltration issue in the state. In a tweet, he said today, in the Santhal Parganas, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration has become a major problem.

"What could be more unfortunate than the fact that the descendants of the brave souls who never accepted the slavery of foreign British rule during the battles for water, forest, and land are now seeing their lands being taken over by these infiltrators. Because of them, the honor of our mothers, sisters, and daughters, who regard valiant women like Phulo-Jhano as their ideals, is in danger," he said.

Champai Soren said: "If these infiltrators, who are rapidly causing economic and social harm to the indigenous people and locals, are not stopped, the existence of our community in the Santhal Parganas will be at risk. In areas like Pakur, Rajmahal, and several other places, their numbers have surpassed those of the indigenous people. Beyond politics, we need to turn this issue into a social movement, only then can the existence of the indigenous people be preserved."

पिछले हफ्ते (18 अगस्त) एक पत्र द्वारा झारखंड समेत पूरे देश की जनता के सामने अपनी बात रखी थी। उसके बाद, मैं लगातार झारखंड की जनता से मिल कर, उनकी राय जानने का प्रयास करता रहा। कोल्हान क्षेत्र की जनता हर कदम पर मेरे साथ खड़ी रही, और उन्होंने ही सन्यास लेने का विकल्प…

Today, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari objected to Soren's comments, asking him why he didn't see any Bangladeshi when he was the chief minister. "This is totally false. In Jharkhand, there are no Bangladeshis or inflitrators. Why are you insulting Jharkhand? They (BJP) are spreading this propaganda looking at the election. Champai Soren is reading the script of BJP, it should be stopped," he said.