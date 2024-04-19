'Bengal has turned into new Bihar, new Kashmir': BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on sporadic violence during first phase of polls

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday remarked that "Bengal has turned into Bihar" amid reports of violence during the first day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections. She alleged that the Trinamool Congress is attempting to silence opponents through threats or violence.

In a video statement shared by PTI, Paul said, "A few years back we used to see such things in Bihar, but Bengal has turned into new Bihar, new Kashmir. Booth president is being kidnapped. Booth rigging is being done. Opponents have to be silenced...either by threatening or murdering... this is Mamata Banerjee's politics in West Bengal."

Paul, representing Asansol South as an MLA, is running for the Lok Sabha seat in Medinipur under the BJP banner. Her recent comment is amidst the political finger-pointing triggered by the violence.

In the initial phase, three constituencies in north Bengal, namely Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, are undergoing voting. Incidents of violence were sporadic in Cooch Behar, where clashes erupted between workers of the BJP and Trinamool. Numerous complaints regarding violence and voter intimidation have been lodged by both parties. However, according to a senior polling officer, while some complaints were received, there were no reports of violence.

By 3 pm, after eight hours of voting, the seats had registered a turnout of 66.3 percent. All three seats in Bengal polling today are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for Scheduled Castes and Alipurduar for Scheduled Tribes. Among the notable candidates is Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, running for the BJP in Cooch Behar.

Udayan Guha, Trinamool leader and North Bengal Development minister, accused the BJP of collaborating with central forces to instigate a climate of fear to manipulate the elections. He alleged that Trinamool workers are facing harassment and physical assaults.

"The TMC, sensing defeat, is trying to intimidate voters. BJP workers have been assaulted in various areas. Wherever Udayan Guha goes, he provokes people to indulge in violence. In many places, even mediapersons have been assaulted," Pramanik told the media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to encourage voters to cast their ballots with the aim of thwarting infiltration and corruption.

"Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is ongoing in West Bengal today. I appeal to the people to vote for a government that will ensure poverty alleviation schemes at the grassroots level, prevent infiltration and corruption, and provide justice and security for women," he posted on X.