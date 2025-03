Beware speed monsters! Karnataka to file FIR against driving over 130 kmph from August 1

Karnataka has decided to tighten the grip on speed monsters to rein in incidents of rash and dangerous driving. Starting August 1, an FIR would be registered against those found to be driving beyond 130 kilometres per hour anywhere in the state.

Citing data, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar said that speeding causes about 90 percent of fatal accidents in the state. Kumar added that 155 persons sped were found driving at more than 130 kmph on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway on July 25.

“From August 1, FIR will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 kmph anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving,” he said. Kumar explained that once the speed limit is beyond 120 kmph it becomes rash or dangerous driving.

Recalling an accident on a Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise road earlier this month, he said three people were killed in the mishap and the offending vehicle involved was being driven at a speed of 160 kmph.

Kumar said that the Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety took note of the accident and informed the state government that over-speeding is rampant and it is leading to loss of lives.

“In 2022, 90 percent (accident) deaths in Karnataka were attributed to high speed (overspeeding). Of late, the Supreme Court monitoring committee asked us to make effective enforcement with regard to this. In this direction, we came up with this (registration of FIR against those speeding above 130 kmph). Enforcing it would be a real challenge but we will try to do it,” he said.

He said the new rule will be applicable to all the roads and not be only limited to highways.

“For instance, we have speed laser guns installed all along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, which record vehicle speeds even at night and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras along the highway help us in recording pictures of overspeeding vehicles, along with their speeds. So, it would be easier for us to record and book them (violators),” Kumar said.

“In other cases, too, we are using speed laser guns. We have distributed 155 speed laser guns. Day time, it is easier to record but at night, using it manually becomes slightly challenging,” he noted.

According to him, the speed limit on national highways across the country as of now is 100 kmph while the state and other highways have lower speed limits. On expressways, the speed limit is 120 kmph, which is the maximum speed limit any vehicle can be driven in the country.