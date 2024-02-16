Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: Noida police imposes curbs under Section 144, issues traffic advisory

Bharat Bandh latest update: Noida police on Thursday said that restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, will be enforced across the district due to Bharat Bandh called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmers' unions on Friday.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) called for a Bharat Bandh today due to unmet demands of the farmers. The Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) also extended support to today's Bharat Bandh.

"Various programmes like protest demonstrations are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," a police statement accessed by news agency PTI read.

The Noida police also cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the national capital of traffic diversions in Noida. In its traffic advisory, the Noida Police urged citizens to use the metro service instead "as far as possible" to avoid inconvenience.

As per the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places.

The police also noted intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi by the police on both sides due to which traffic would be diverted as required.

"People going to Delhi please use metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the Noida Police said.

BKU leader Pawan Khatana said during the Bandh, farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day. He also said that traders and transporters have also been asked to join the strike. Khatana added protestors would stay in their areas and not march towards Delhi.

A section of traders, on the other hand, urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue.

"Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses due to the closure of transport routes," Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 Market Association, said.

(With agency inputs)

