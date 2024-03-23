'Biased assumptions are most unwarranted': MEA on Germany's remarks over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday has written to Germany against its remark on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. In a statement released on Saturday, EAM said India has expressed its strong protest to the Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on India's internal affairs which interferes with its independence of our judiciary.

"The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” the MEA said in a statement.

“India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” it added.

Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, called on the ministry on Saturday.

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday night, the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry commented that the presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to the Delhi CM.

"We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr. Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions," the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry had said.

Kejriwal is the first chief minister to have been arrested. Other leaders had resigned the post before being arrested. APP leaders have said Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi CM, which has been condemned by the BJP.