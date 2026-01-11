'Big shock to all of us': Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang passes away at 43

Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and a singer who rose from a Kolkata Police constable to national fame, died on Sunday morning at the age of 43. His death is suspected to have been caused by a cardiac arrest.

The news was confirmed to India Today by Bhaven Dhanak, Tamang's co-contestant on the reality show, who said the singer passed away in Delhi. "Given it has happened all of a sudden, we don't have many details, but it's been said that it was a cardiac arrest. We are also awaiting information on the funeral," Dhanak told India Today.

Advertisement

He said Tamang had moved to Delhi a few years ago and was exploring new creative avenues. "He had moved to Delhi a few years back, and apart from singing, he was also excited about his journey as an actor," he said.

Recalling their time together during Indian Idol, Dhanak said, "We were roommates during our India Idol stint, and he was one of the best people that you can know. We are all going to miss him a lot. He was truly a great man and this death has come as a big shock to all of us."

He added that several Indian Idol contestants had planned to meet in Mumbai on Sunday, but Tamang had opted out as he was in Delhi. "I think we will now all meet and celebrate his legacy," Dhanak said.

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Tamang’s death in a post on X. "Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of 'Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers (sic)," she wrote.

Tamang is survived by his wife and a young daughter. He had recently completed shooting for The Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan, which is expected to be his final on-screen appearance.

Advertisement

Tamang first came into the national spotlight in 2007 when he auditioned for Indian Idol Season 3 while serving as a constable with the Kolkata Police. With little backing from the music industry, his sincerity and vocal style struck a chord with viewers, particularly in Darjeeling and across India’s Northeast, helping him secure the title.

After his win, Tamang remained active in music and entertainment. He became widely known for songs such as Bir Gorkhali and Asare Mahinama, which are regarded as cultural anthems within the Gorkha community. In recent years, he also earned critical praise for his acting, notably for his role as Daniel Lecho in Season 2 of the series Paatal Lok.