Bihar Exam Chaos: CCTV footage shows candidates running with and tearing question papers

CCTV footage from a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam centre on Friday captures a disturbing scene where a group of individuals can be seen tearing question papers in the storage area and forcibly taking them from candidates during the exam.

In one of the clips, a few candidates are shown rushing into a room where exam officials were addressing other candidates who were frustrated due to a 40 to 45-minute delay in the exam's start time.

According to a police complaint filed by the authorities, the exam officials assured the candidates that they would be given additional time to make up for the delay.

As the crowd, along with more candidates, stormed into the room, they forcefully pushed aside the officials and began raiding the boxes containing the question papers.

Some individuals tore up the question papers, while others fled the scene with the papers in hand. CCTV footage reveals that outside, they distributed the stolen papers to others who had gathered in response to the commotion.

"After opening the sealed box of the question paper properly, the sealed packet of question paper and OMR sheet were made available in different rooms of each block. When there was a delay of 40-45 minutes in distribution of the question papers, some candidates started creating ruckus despite the superintendent and invigilators explaining that extra time would be given for the delay," the exam authorities said in the police complaint.

"The candidates demanded to know why the sealed box was not opened in their room. Upon hearing the noise, some students from other rooms also arrived and began snatching and tearing the booklets and attendance sheets," the authorities stated in the complaint, adding that the candidates started spreading rumors that the exam had been canceled.

This led to a large crowd of candidates gathering outside the examination center to find out what was happening.

"One of those candidates looted a packet of question papers from the (storage) trunk, broke the gate and went out with a group waving it in his hand. The candidates went to many rooms and damaged attendance sheets and other forms," the police complaint said.

The authorities stated that the situation was brought under control by the magistrate and the police present at the exam venue, and the remainder of the exam proceeded as planned.

A total of 5,674 candidates completed the examination in a controlled environment.

Officials explained that the large number of candidates made it challenging to begin the exam on time. They noted that all five floors of the exam center were occupied by candidates.

The situation was further exacerbated when some candidates protested the sealed box not being opened in their own room, leading to the disruption in the distribution of the question papers.