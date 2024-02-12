Bihar floor test: Cops visit Tejashwi Yadav's residence after complaint over 'kidnapping' MLAs

Bihar floor test news: Ahead of the Bihar floor test on Monday, police officials on late Sunday night visited former Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence. The police visited Yadav's residence following a complaint of 'kidnapping' MLAs, following which the RJD workers protested and chanted slogans.

A complaint was filed regarding RJD MLA Chetan Anand, which stated that he was kidnapped and kept at Yadav's residence. When the police arrived, Anand told them he was there at his own will and left Yadav's residence for his home.

After the police arrived at Tejashwi Yadav's residence, security was beefed up to maintain law and order. This enraged RJD supporters, who shouted slogans. Chetan Anand's younger brother lodged a complaint with the police that Anand was put under house arrest by Tejashwi Yadav before the floor test, India Today reported.

The development took place ahead of the floor test in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The new Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS), is set for a floor test in the assembly on Monday, February 12.

Reacting to this, the RJD alleged that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sent police to their leader's residence, fearing the outcome of the floor test. "They want to enter inside the residence and do untoward incidents with the MLAs. The people of Bihar are watching the misdeeds of Nitish Kumar and the police. Remember, we are not among those who fear and bow down," the party said on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'BJP needs votes in Bihar': Uddhav Thackeray on Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

Bihar floor test: How the numbers stack up?

Nitish Kumar, who joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month, needs the support of at least 122 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly to remain the Chief Minister. Currently, 128 MLAs are part of the JD(U)-NDA alliance including MLAs from JD(U), BJP, HAM(S) and one Independent MLA. If these MLAs continue to support Nitish Kumar's government, the Chief Minister will comfortably win the trust vote.

RJD MLAs camp at Tejashwi's residence; BJP shifts MLAs to Bodh Gaya resort

Meanwhile, to prevent any poaching attempt by the NDA, RJD MLAs have been camping at former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence since Saturday night. The BJP has shifted its MLAs to Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya days before the floor test for training purposes. A JD(U) leader expressed confidence that the Nitish Kumar-led coalition would sail past the majority mark during the floor test.

However, three JD-U MLAs skipped a crucial meeting of legislators convened in Patna on Sunday evening ahead of the floor test. Despite their absence, JD (U) minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary assured of proving their majority. The BJP MLAs who were attending a two-day training camp at Bodh Gaya returned to the state capital on Sunday evening. The opposition RJD and Left legislators of the Mahagatbandhan or the Grand Alliance have been camping at Tejashwi Yadav's residence since Saturday evening.

Also Read: Lok Sabha 2024: Bihar to side with NDA despite drop in seats, says MOTN Survey