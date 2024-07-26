Bihar: Six men masquerading as customers loot jewellery from Tanishq showroom in Purnea

Six men masquerading as customers robbed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Purnea on Friday. They stole gold and diamond jewelry at gunpoint after confiscating mobile phones and locking all 22 staff members in a room.

Staff member Vivek described the heist as highly organized, noting that the thieves made off with jewelry worth crores within 20 minutes. "They also subdued the guards. Two of the criminals wore masks, while the others did not hide their faces. They appeared to be between 22 and 25 years old," Vivek said.

The staffer mentioned they are unsure of the exact value of the stolen jewelry, but estimated it to be worth several crores. “We are thankful to God that we are alive,” he added.

Eyewitnesses said that the looters parked their motorbikes near a hospital 100 meters from the showroom. "Three on one bike went east while the other three escaped west," said the staffer. "They carried a big bag with them."

Sub-divisional police officer Pushkar Kumar stated that six armed criminals on two bikes carried out the robbery. "We have alerted all police stations in Purnea and neighboring districts to catch the criminals. We have collected CCTV footage from both inside and outside the showroom," said Kumar.