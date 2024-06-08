BJP govt formed illegally, INDIA Bloc could step in: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the BJP is forming the central government in an undemocratic manner. She hinted that the Opposition INDIA bloc might claim the right to form the government in the future.

The BJP didn't secure the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha election and is forming the government with the help of its NDA partners, together winning 293 out of 543 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc won 232 seats.

“The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today, the INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean tomorrow it won't stake a claim. Let’s wait for some time,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Banerjee, whose party is a key member of the INDIA bloc, said Trinamool will adopt a "wait and watch" approach. She added that she would be happy if the "weak and unstable" BJP-led NDA government is ousted from power.

"I would be happy to see this unstable and weak government at the Centre out of power," Banerjee said in Kolkata after meeting newly-elected party MPs.

The West Bengal Chief Minister observed that the country's desire for a change in power was reflected in the election results.

"The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation. This mandate was against Narendra Modi, so he should not become the prime minister this time. Someone else should have been allowed to take over," Banerjee said.

She also announced that her party will not attend the new government's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Sunday evening.

The day after the election results, the INDIA bloc leaders issued a statement saying they will take "appropriate steps at the appropriate time" to fulfill the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.