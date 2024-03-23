'BJP like startup, Congress like PSU with fluctuating market cap': Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh compared his party to a "well-established company" whose value in the public eye changes over time, expressing confidence in its resurgence ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. During an interaction at the PTI office, Ramesh rejected the notion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal appeal solely drove the BJP's electoral success, emphasizing the significance of organizational prowess.

The notion of a charismatic leader is deemed "dangerous" by Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, as it often aligns with the concept of a "demagogue," he emphasized.

Ramesh emphasized the challenge of introducing new faces in the Congress due to the longstanding presence of individuals within the party.

"It's easier for the BJP. Because, you know, the BJP is a startup in many states. You look upon the BJP as a startup. The Congress is not a startup. The Congress is a well-established company whose market cap (market capitalization) keeps fluctuating. But the BJP is a startup," he said.

"So, a startup can absorb a lot of people. The guy who does not get a ticket in the Congress joins the BJP. So in many of the states, I would say, the Congress' disadvantage is that it has been entrenched for decades," he said during an interaction with editors and journalists of the news agency on Friday.

Ramesh highlighted that being entrenched can hinder the party's ability to offer opportunities to new individuals. Regarding the central leadership, he mentioned that the Congress is unique in having an elected president.

"We tend to ascribe far too much importance to individuals... If you read the bible of Indian political science by Rajni Kothari, one of the points Rajni Kothari makes in that book is that there was a Congress system and that system first got broken in 1969 with the first split and then it got broken in 1978 with the second split," Ramesh said.

He said, "You can have all the charismatic leadership on the top, but if at the district level, at the block level and at the state level you don't have these systems of mediation, of conflict management and of bringing people into the fold, then no individual is going to make a difference."

"I am not a great believer in the charismatic leader business... it is a very dangerous concept to believe in. That is why I don't believe in it. If I start believing in a charismatic leader then I am automatically believing in a demagogue, then I am believing in a Mussolini (Italian dictator)," he said.

Ramesh dismissed the idea that a significant portion of the country subscribes to the charismatic leader concept. He explained that, based on his analysis, a considerable portion of the BJP's vote share is due to the organization's efforts, estimating it to be around 70%. While Modi's influence may contribute to some extent, Ramesh believes organizational reach and capability play a more significant role in garnering support.

He emphasized that the organization's strength plays a pivotal role in electoral success rather than relying solely on a leader's charisma or oratory skills. He stated that charisma alone cannot secure votes if not backed by an efficient organizational setup. Ramesh advocated for prioritizing the development of robust systems over chasing charismatic personalities.

"No, I think it is the organisation that makes a huge difference. You can have all the charisma you want but if you are not going to be able to translate that charisma on the voting day, charisma is going to be of no use." "I think we shouldn't be chasing charisma, we should be chasing systems," he said.

"To ascribe everything to one individual that there is a super charismatic leader in the BJP and we don't have that super charismatic figure in the Congress is simplifying a very complex set of realities," the Congress general secretary said.

Ramesh mentioned that the BJP is exerting significant efforts to impede the Congress's progress, indicating that the party is facing challenges such as frozen accounts and imposed fines on tax books dating back to 1994-95.

"After Kejriwal, they will, I am sure, target some leaders of the Congress... the opponent we are facing today follows no rules, no convention, no tradition and is ruthless," Ramesh said.

Ramesh declined to predict the number of seats Congress might secure in the Lok Sabha but hinted at the possibility of surprising outcomes. Despite recent setbacks in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, he expressed confidence in the party's comeback, noting its victory in the Telangana Assembly polls.

Ramesh mentioned that the impact of the two Bharat Jodo Yatras on elections was not part of his considerations, as the intent behind organizing the yatras was different.

