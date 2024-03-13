scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
BJP offers 5 seats to Chirag Paswan's LJP, Governor's post to uncle Pashupati Paras: Sources

Feedback

BJP offers 5 seats to Chirag Paswan's LJP, Governor's post to uncle Pashupati Paras: Sources

Chirag Paswan was in a tussle with uncle Pashupati Paras, who split LJP and took away most of its MPs in October 2021. The LJP had won 6 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Today, Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda to finalise the seat-sharing. Today, Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda to finalise the seat-sharing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), sources told India Today on Wednesday. Chirag Paswan was in a tussle with uncle Pashupati Paras, who split LJP and took away most of its MPs in October 2021. The LJP had won 6 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections. 

Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras demanded six seats for the Lok Sabha elections. Sources said the BJP has promised a Governor's post to Pashupati Paras. 

Today, Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda to finalise the seat-sharing. After the meeting, Chirag said the seat agreement had been completed and the announcement would be made soon.  

As per the deal, Paras's party will not be contesting any Lok Sabha seats, but the party's Samastipur MP, Prince Raj, will be appointed as a Minister in Bihar, sources said.

The NDA is yet to make a formal seat-sharing announcement for the upcoming elections. The BJP may allot one seat each to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. However, Kushwaha has demanded for two seats.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. 

Published on: Mar 13, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement