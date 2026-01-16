BJP to announce party's new national president on Jan 20, Nitin Nabin tipped unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set the clock ticking for a change at the top. On Friday, the party released the formal schedule for the election of its national president, confirming that nominations will be filed on January 19, with the name of the new party chief to be declared a day later.

As per the organisational poll programme issued by BJP national returning officer K Laxman, candidates can file their nomination papers for the post between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19. The scrutiny of nomination documents will take place between 4 pm and 5 pm, followed by a window for withdrawal of nominations from 5 pm to 6 pm the same day.

Laxman said polling will be held “if needed” on January 20, and the official announcement of the newly elected BJP national president will also be made on the same day. The entire election process will be conducted at the party’s headquarters.

Party sources indicated that the contest is unlikely to see multiple candidates. BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is expected to be elected unopposed, with no other senior leader likely to enter the race.

Nabin is set to succeed J P Nadda as the party’s national president. Sources said the candidature has the backing of the BJP’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, paving the way for a smooth transition at the helm.