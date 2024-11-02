BJP vs Cong: Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi, calls NDA's plan cheap PR stint 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks criticizing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his election pledges have sparked a contentious political discourse. Kharge issued a robust response on Friday, alleging the ruling party of dishonesty. He called the NDA's 100-day plan "a cheap PR stunt". He also accused the NDA government of relying on "lies, deceit, fakery, loot, and publicity" to govern.

Kharge’s comments were in reply to PM Modi’s strong remarks on Congress, where he pointed out Kharge’s advice to state units to keep campaign promises "fiscally doable."

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge wrote: “Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot, and publicity are the five adjectives that best describe your Government! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your lies! "

.@narendramodi ji,



Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt!



Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!



On May 16, 2024 you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 1, 2024

He added: “The 'B' in BJP stands for Betrayal, while the 'J' stands for 'Jhumla'. Setting the record straight.”

"Acche din (good days ahead), two crore jobs per year, Viksit Bharat (developed India)," are some of the seven questions that Kharge put forward to the ruling NDA government and said that the ruling government has failed to fulfil the promises.

In addition to Kharge, Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal all responded to Modi by highlighting the Congress party's history of fulfilling its commitments.

What PM Modi said

In a series of messages on X, PM Modi said the Congress's state units should make promises that are properly budgeted. He said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health in the Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is going from bad to worse.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," Modi posted on X.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promises to these states, betraying the trust of their people.

"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana - the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," Modi wrote.

He claimed that the Congress is preoccupied with internal party matters in Karnataka, stating that government employees in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing delays in receiving their salaries, and farmers in Telangana are still awaiting the promised loan waivers.

The recent disagreement took place amidst a heated discussion on the practice of making pre-election promises or incentives by political parties. Prime Minister Modi has criticized what he refers to as the "revdi" culture, a term alluding to the sweet traditionally distributed at gatherings. Both the BJP and Congress have frequently offered incentives prior to each state election. The Congress, for instance, promised 200 units of complimentary electricity for all households, free public transport for women in Karnataka, and monthly financial support of ₹2,500 for women, as well as ₹15,000 per acre for farmers annually in Telangana, leading to their electoral successes. Similarly, the BJP's victories in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were fueled by significant welfare commitments.