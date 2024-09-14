Blast in central Kolkata kills 54-year-old ragpicker, investigation on

A ragpicker was killed in a blast at around 1.45 pm on the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata.

The incident prompted an immediate response from Taltala Police Station which sent a team to the place and found a plastic gunny bag at the entry point of Blochmann Street. The area was immediately cordoned off and the bomb detection and disposal squad has been summoned.

The 54-year-old ragpicker, identified as Bapi Das, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The bomb detection and disposal squad personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the bag and the surrounding area. Following their clearance, traffic in the vicinity was resumed, India Today TV reported.

“Accordingly, BDDS personnel reached, checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed,” said Kolkata Police.

Bengal BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for a thorough investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in the incident. He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the deteriorating law and order condition in the state.

“The incident also depicts the failure of Mamata Banerjee as a Home Minister. If this is the condition of law and order in the state, the Home Minister should resign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the junior doctor protest sites in an effort to monitor the situation and ensure security.

The move comes amid continued protest by junior doctors, who are demanding justice and calling for enhanced safety measures at medical institutions.