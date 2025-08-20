‘Blood and revenue can flow together for BCCI’: Aditya Thackeray on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has hit out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sending a team to play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is set to take place from September 9 and the India vs Pakistan match is slated to take place on September 14.

In a letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Thackeray scion questioned whether cricketing ties with Pakistan were being placed above the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

“Blood and water cannot flow together, but for BCCI, blood and revenue can flow together,” Thackeray said in a strongly-worded letter to Mandaviya on Wednesday, urging the Union Government to intervene.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, he said, “Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgam?”

Blood and Water cannot flow together, but for @BCCI blood and revenue can flow together.



I have written to Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji, asking for the Union Government’s intervention in BCCI shameful act of sending a team that will play cricket with pakistan.



Thackeray pointed out that while India has previously sent delegations worldwide to isolate Pakistan for its role in sponsoring terror, the BCCI’s decision contradicted that stance. “We sent delegations of MPs to countries around the world to isolate Pakistan and now our very own BCCI is playing Pakistan! Send delegations to explain this?” he remarked.

He also cited the NCERT’s inclusion of a chapter on Pahalgam, stressing that BCCI officials should first read the textbook before deciding to play cricket with Pakistan.

Calling it a “shameful act”, Thackeray urged that politics should be set aside to collectively oppose the move, just as leaders had stood united behind the Prime Minister on issues of national security.