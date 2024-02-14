Board Exam 2024: 'Take Metro, reach by 10 am,' CBSE tells students as farmers' protest causes traffic disruption

Ahead of the board exam, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking students to reach the examination centers on or before 10:00 am. The board exams for classes 10th and 12th will start on Thursday, 15th February 2024. This year, more than 39 lakh students from 26 countries in India and abroad will appear for the exam. 5,80,192 students will appear in board examinations at 877 examination centers in Delhi.

The board said that since the examination starts at 10.30 am, all students should report on or before 10.00 am. However, the board said that due to the current situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic issues. "Due to this, there may be a delay in reaching the examination centre. Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can arrive on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE."

The CBSE said it is advisable to use metro services, which are running smoothly, to reach the examination centres. "All CBSE students all over India and other countries are also requested to keep in mind the local circumstances, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc, and then plan their journey to reach the examination center on or before time," it said.

The board said entry will be allowed to students who will enter the examination center by 10.00 am. After that, no student will be allowed. All schools are requested to help and guide the parents and students, the board said.