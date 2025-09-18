'Business of Rs 50...': Kangana Ranaut's viral remark on restaurant loss in flood-hit mandi sparks backlash

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut’s visit to flood-ravaged areas of her Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday drew both sympathy and anger from locals reeling under the devastation.

While meeting families affected by landslides and flash floods, Ranaut shared her own struggle, saying her Manali restaurant once earned only ₹50 in a day even though she pays ₹15 lakh in staff salaries. “Please understand my pain too, I am human as well,” she said in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

Her remarks, however, sparked criticism. Several residents accused the MP of being insensitive at a time when hundreds of families have lost homes and livelihoods. In Patlikuhal, protesters carrying black flags chanted slogans like “Go back Kangana, you are late,” alleging she had not reached out to them earlier when heavy rains caused massive damage.

The anger comes amid Himachal Pradesh’s worst monsoon in recent years. Since June 20, the hill state has recorded 46% above-normal rainfall, triggering 46 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 145 major landslides. Official data shows at least 417 people have died, including 231 in rain-related incidents and 181 in road accidents. More than 1,500 houses have been destroyed and over 6,500 partially damaged, leaving thousands displaced.

The economic impact has been severe, with estimated losses nearing ₹4,582 crore. The Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department have suffered the worst damage. On Tuesday evening alone, 655 roads—including stretches of three national highways—remained shut, while power and water supply were disrupted across vast regions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts. Authorities remain on high alert as residents struggle with blocked roads, damaged homes, and the looming threat of more landslides.