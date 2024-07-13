Bypoll Results 2024: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP takes 2

The Opposition INDIA bloc secured 10 out of 13 seats in recent elections across seven states, reinforcing their strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, which achieved a record third term at the Centre last month, managed to win just two seats.

In Punjab, AAP's Mohinder Bhagat achieved a significant victory in the Jalandhar West constituency, winning by over 23,000 votes. In West Bengal, the TMC demonstrated its strength by capturing all four contested seats.

Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, made a significant entrance into Himachal Pradesh politics with a win in the Dehra constituency. The Congress party bolstered its presence by capturing the Nalagarh seat. Meanwhile, the BJP claimed a victory in Hamirpur.

After the win, Chief Minister Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh have firmly rejected those plotting to overthrow the government.

"People of Himachal gave us 40 seats in 2022. People have given a befitting reply to the kind of poaching that happened in state politics in the past," Sukhu said.

"This also gave the message that the people of the state are aware and awake and that such poaching will not work. Three independent MLAs had no reason to resign. They could have simply allied with the BJP, but even they learned their lesson," he added.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva secured the Vikravandi assembly seat with a substantial lead of almost 60,000 votes. In Uttarakhand, the Congress triumphed by winning both seats. Meanwhile, the BJP's Kamslesh Pratap Shahi claimed victory in the Amarwar seat in Madhya Pradesh.

In Bihar's Purnea, independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli assembly bypoll, defeating JDU's Kaladhar Prasad Mandal by 8,246 votes.

The recent bypolls were the first to occur after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 240 seats, which was 32 seats less than a majority. However, the NDA coalition secured a total of 293 seats, surpassing the halfway mark of 272. Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc captured 232 seats.