Can you own a military op name? Reliance, ex-IAF officer among 4 in race to claim 'Operation Sindoor' trademark

Just hours after India's cross-border military strike dubbed "Operation Sindoor" was announced, Reliance Industries Limited became the first to file for a trademark on the name, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Apart from Reliance, three other individuals, including a retired Air Force officer and a Delhi-based lawyer, had submitted similar applications, all aiming to claim exclusive rights under Class 41, the category for entertainment, education, and media services.

According to the Bar and Bench, between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM on May 7, 2025, the following entities submitted trademark applications:

Reliance Industries Limited

Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, Mumbai-based resident

Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh (Retd.), Indian Air Force

Alok Kothari, Delhi-based lawyer

Each applicant marked their filing as “proposed to be used,” indicating future plans to deploy the term for commercial ventures. All four applied under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers:

Education and training services

Film and media production

Digital publishing and OTT content

Cultural and sporting events

One important thing to note here is that military operation names in India are not automatically safeguarded as intellectual property. The Ministry of Defence does not typically register or restrict the commercial use of these names, leaving them open for private trademark claims.

However, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 does allow the registry to reject applications if:

The term is misleading, offensive, or contrary to public policy (Section 9)

It falsely implies an association with the government or national defence (Section 11)

Unless challenged, however, such marks can proceed through the standard trademark registration process.

Operation Sindoor: India’s largest cross-border strike since Balakot

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out its most extensive cross-border operation since Balakot, striking nine high-value terror sites across Pakistan and PoK. The entire mission, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was executed in just 25 minutes, and involved a multi-domain offensive using air, naval, and ground-based assets.

The strikes were launched under the cover of darkness, with Indian intelligence having vetted the locations based on confirmed terrorist activity and infrastructure.

According to top government sources, 100 terrorists affiliated with banned outfits, JeM, LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed in the attack. The strikes were "measured, precise, and intelligence-driven," the government said in a briefing following the operation.