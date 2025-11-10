A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sparking a fire that damaged multiple vehicles, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Department, as per a ANI report.

At least 24 people were injured in the powerful blast that rocked Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on a crowded evening. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, located a few kilometres from the site.

Advertisement

Footage shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association captured the scale of the incident — a body was seen lying atop a vehicle, and several vehicles engulfed in flames.

PM Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. He also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation.

“Six cars, two e-rickshaws and an autorickshaw were gutted in the fire,” a fire department official confirmed.

Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital told ANI, "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition."

The fire department received a call about the incident in the evening. “The call was about an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, following which three to four vehicles caught fire,” an official told ANI.

Advertisement

Seven fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the site for further investigation.

While no official word has been issued on injuries, officials on the ground reported that several vehicles were immediately engulfed in flames. ANI, citing sources, reported that multiple casualties were brought to LNJP Hospital.

Explosion near Red Fort in Delhi’s Lajpat Rai Market, several vehicles caught fire, and many shop windows were shattered! pic.twitter.com/6g74aA3xt9 — محمد سلمان ‏فارسی (@AlFarsi1201) November 10, 2025

The explosion was strong enough to shatter windows of vehicles parked metres away. Its sound was reportedly heard as far as ITO. Panic gripped the area, with several damaged vehicles strewn across the blast site.

Advertisement

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached the spot to assess the situation.

One injured eyewitness, who suffered a forehead injury, said the blast seemed to have originated from a Swift car parked ahead of his auto. “There was a Swift car in front of my auto. There was something in that car that suddenly blasted,” he told PTI.

Security agencies have placed the capital on high alert following the explosion. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the scene to determine the cause.

Preliminary findings indicate the blast originated in a parked vehicle, triggering a chain reaction that damaged nearby cars. Authorities are investigating all angles and have not ruled out any possibilities.

Earlier today, police arrested a Kashmiri doctor from Faridabad after recovering around 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a large cache of arms and ammunition from his rented accommodation.

Police also recovered 20 timers, four timers with batteries, 5 kg of heavy metal, a walkie-talkie set, batteries, an assault rifle with three magazines, 83 live rounds, a pistol with eight live rounds, two empty cartridges, and two additional magazines from the accused’s possession.

Advertisement

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a “white collar” terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Among those arrested following a 15-day operation were Kashmir's Dr Ganaie in Faridabad and Dr Shaheen, a woman doctor from Lucknow, who was taken by air to Srinagar for custodial interrogation, officials said. An AK-47 rifle was found in her car.