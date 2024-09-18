Caste census, old pension scheme, MSP: Congress' big poll promises for Haryana

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto, promising seven guarantees which included legal MSP, restoration of old pension scheme, and caste census. The grand old party, which is hoping to wrest power from the BJP, has also promised a hike in pension for senior citizens and Rs 2,000 per month to every woman above 18 years.

The manifesto was launched in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and AICC senior observers for the Haryana polls Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Under the rubric 'empowerment of women', the Congress promised gas cylinders for Rs 500 and monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years. To strengthen social security, the party promised a Rs 6,000 per month pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, and reinstating the old pension scheme.

The grand old party also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh. Under farmers' welfare, the Congress promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). It also assured a caste survey and the limit of creamy layer be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that his government in the state will provide Rs 2,000 per month to every woman above 18 years. He said LPG gas cylinders will be provided in Rs 500, and Rs 6,000 pension will be given to senior citizens. Old Pension scheme will also be restored, he added.

Bhan said that twp lakh vacant government jobs will be filled and the state will be made drug-free. "On the lines of Chiranjeevi scheme, Rs 25 lakh free treatment will be provided. 300 free units of electricity. Plots of 100 yards will be given to poor families. We will ensure legal MSP guarantee," he added.

Voting for the 90-member assembly will take place on October 5.