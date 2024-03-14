scorecardresearch
Business Today
Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content

India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar, and pornographic content, including Dreams Films, Voovi, Uncut Adda, and Besharams.

In a massive crackdown, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Thursday blocked 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. "19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India," the ministry said. 

The platforms that have been taken down are Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, and Prime Play. 

"A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner," the ministry said, adding that they depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. 

"The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance."

The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasised the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity, and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression', the ministry added.

Published on: Mar 14, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
