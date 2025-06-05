'Children passed away, no family can digest this loss': Teary-eyed DK Shivakumar says 'very sorry' about Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday broke down while addressing journalists on the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) post-IPL finale victory celebrations outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The stampede left 11 people dead and 47 people were injured due to the incident. The felicitation event was organised jointly by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), with the state government's facilitation.

Shivakumar said that even children had died in the incident, and no family could digest this loss.

“I am worried about the children, those small children, I saw they were 15 years old. I’ve seen with my eyes at least 10 people who died. No family can digest this loss," the Deputy CM said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar breaks down as he comes out to address the media for the first time after the #BengaluruStampede. pic.twitter.com/1GDMZOBAm4 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

He said that the Police Commissioner told him to wrap up the event in 10 minutes and said that 1-2 lives were lost due to the stampede. Shivakumar further said that the KSCA management could not reach the venue.

“Me, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management couldn't reach there, I had to take them in my car. I was not interested in going to KSCA. I took the president and secretary in my car. We didn't let them make any announcements. We finished everything quickly, and KSCA also agreed," he added.

Going ahead, DK Shivakumar apologised for the tragedy and criticised the BJP for politicising the issue.

"No, I don’t want to explain. But we are very sorry about the incident. We will all work out for a better solution in future," he mentioned. Overcrowding was reported as more than 200,000 fans gathered at a venue meant for 35,000 people.

The planned open-top bus parade was cancelled due to traffic congestion, although RCB's social media continued promoting the event. "Those who didn’t get an ambulance were carried in the arms by security personnel," reported an observer.

Only two ambulances were available inside the stadium, complicating efforts to aid the injured. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared its non-involvement, attributing the chaos to local mismanagement. "I think there were some lapses.

The BCCI has no role in it," said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as fans climbed trees and scaled walls in attempts to view the team and players.