'China would continue to stand by Pakistan': Chinese FM Wang Yi's big statement amid India tensions  

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence". The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

This comes at a time when Pakistan broke a ceasefire agreed between New Delhi and Islamabad within just a few hours after it was announced. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on "their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

The ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the implementation of ceasefire. He said the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 3:35 hours, earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea with effect from 5:00 PM.

However, hours after this Pakistan launched artillery shelling and drone activity along the International Border and LoC in multiple locations, violating the ceasefire agreement reached just hours earlier.

Wang Yi also spoke to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The NSA stated that the Pahalgam terrorist attack had caused significant casualties among Indian personnel, and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. He emphasised that "war is not India's choice and does not serve the interests of any party". "Both India and Pakistan are committed to maintaining the ceasefire and hope for the early restoration of regional peace and stability," Doval said.

According to the statement, Wang Yi expressed China's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its opposition to all forms of terrorism. He noted that, given the current complex and volatile international situation, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and should be cherished.

"India and Pakistan are neighboring countries that cannot be relocated, and both are also neighbors of China. China appreciates Doval’s statement that war is not India's choice and sincerely hopes that both sides will remain calm and exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid further escalation. China supports and looks forward to India and Pakistan achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through negotiations, which is in the fundamental interests of both countries and the shared aspirations of the international community."