'Close friends, natural partners': PM Modi strikes positive note after Trump's trade message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to US President Donald Trump's upbeat message on ongoing trade talks, stressing that India and the US remain "close friends and natural partners."

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners," Modi said in a statement on Wednesday. "I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

His remarks followed Trump's post on Truth Social, in which the US president said he was "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump said.

The optimism around the trade talks comes even as Trump's advisers have repeatedly criticised India. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has been one of the harshest voices, describing India as the "Maharajah of tariffs" and accusing New Delhi of profiteering from Russian oil.

Navarro also lashed out at India's role in BRICS, calling the grouping a doomed "vampire alliance" whose members "all hate each other." He said, "I don't see how the BRICS alliance stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other… when they sell to the United States, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices."

He singled out India's relationship with China, adding sarcastically: "And I just remembered, yeah, it was China that gave Pakistan a nuclear bomb. You got ships flying around the Indian Ocean now with Chinese flags. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, see how you kind of work that out."

Despite Navarro's jibes, Trump has kept his focus on securing what he called a “big, beautiful” trade deal with India, while doubling tariffs on Indian goods earlier this year to 50%.

