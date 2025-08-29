Business Today
News
india
Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli several families fear trapped under debris

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 8:57 AM IST
Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli several families fear trapped under debrisTragedy strikes Uttarakhand as cloudburst buries families and livestock in Rudraprayag, Chamoli

A powerful cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts late Thursday, causing widespread damage, with several families trapped under debris and many injured.

The destruction was felt across several regions. In Rudraprayag, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers surged at their confluence, exacerbating the crisis. In Kedarnath valley's Lawara village, a motor road bridge was swept away. Chenagad’s situation also worsened as the rain intensified.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief on social media, confirming that families in Basukedar (Rudraprayag) and Dewal (Chamoli) had been trapped. He reassured the public that rescue operations were underway at full scale. “Relief efforts are being carried out on a war footing,” Dhami wrote, adding that he had been in constant contact with officials and had instructed necessary actions.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain spoke to Aaj Tak, confirming that four houses in Basukedar were washed away due to heavy rainfall, but assured that all residents were safely evacuated. He noted, “We are closely monitoring the situation.”

In Dewal’s Mopata area, Tara Singh and his wife went missing, while Vikram Singh and his wife sustained injuries. Their cowshed collapsed, burying up to 20 animals.

In light of the persistent heavy rainfall, authorities have ordered the closure of schools in Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh districts.

Published on: Aug 29, 2025 8:33 AM IST
