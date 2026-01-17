Cold wave in north India: Dense fog impacts Delhi flights, mercury hits 4.3°C in Safdarjung

Delhiites woke up to a thick blanket of dense fog, leading to lowered visibility, and intense cold on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave and dense fog. Cold wave conditions persisted for the 6th straight day on January 16, with mercury dropping to as low as 4.3°C.

On Friday, Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature, followed by Palam and Lodhi Road. Palam and Lodhi Road logged a minimum temperature of 4.7°C.

Dense fog has been impacting visibility in the capital, particularly during early morning hours. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been operating under low-visibility procedures. In a morning advisory, the airport stated, “Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport.”

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi is projected to remain close to normal, with the maximum temperature set to be higher than average by 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 21°C to 23°C and 06°C to 08°C, respectively.

Residents in Delhi can expect a gradual warming trend over the next five days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky.

In its latest statement, the IMD indicated, “Cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 16th & 17th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 16th; East Uttar Pradesh on 17th & 18th January.”

The IMD also noted, “Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and no significant change during subsequent 4 days.” This trend suggests a transition away from the colder conditions experienced recently.

Looking further ahead, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather stated, “Looking ahead, minimum temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually from January 17 to January 20, with light winter rainfall activity likely over the next few days,” highlighting the changing seasonal pattern.