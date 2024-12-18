'Congress and its rotten ecosystem think...': PM Modi's blistering attack as Kharge targets Amit Shah over Ambedkar  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress, saying the party and its "rotten ecosystem" can not hide its misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar. He said the people of India have seen time and again how one party, led by one dynasty, had indulged in every possible "dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities."

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!" he said in a tweet.

The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

The Prime Minister's comment came on the day the Congress created ruckus over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. On Wednesday, Shah, responding to the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, said it had become a "fashion" for the Congress to take Ambedkar's name. "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said.

Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the home minister of insulting Ambedkar and sought his resignation.

The Prime Minister hit back at the grand old party and shared a list of its sins towards Dr. Ambedkar. "The list of the Congress' sins towards Dr. Ambedkar includes: Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice; Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue; denying him a Bharat Ratna; and denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall."

Modi said the Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST communities have happened under their regimes. For years, he added, the Congress sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities.

Sharing the Home Minister's speech, the Prime Minister said: "In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! It is due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that we are what we are!"

Modi said his government has worked tirelessly to fulfil the vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar over the last decade. "Take any sector - be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC/ST Act, our Government’s flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and more, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised."

"Our Government has worked to develop Panchteerth, the five iconic places associated with Dr. Ambedkar. For decades, there was a pending issue on land for Chaitya Bhoomi. Not only did our Government resolve the issue, I have gone to pray there as well. We have also developed 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Dr. Ambedkar spent his last years."

The Prime Minister also informed that the house where Ambedkar lived in London has also been acquired by the Government. "When it comes to Dr. Ambedkar, our respect and reverence is absolute."