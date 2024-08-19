Congress shares seat-sharing strategy among MVA partners for Maharashtra

The Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are gearing up for a mega clash in Maharashtra as only 2-3 months are left for the assembly elections. On Sunday, a Congress leader said that Winnability would be the main criteria for seat-sharing among the MVA constituents - Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP-SP - and it will be worked out amicably at the earliest.

The MVA is already in the poll and campaign mode, having held a joint meeting of their office-bearers on August 16, state Congress working president Naseem Khan told PTI. "Winnability would be the basis for seat-sharing among the allies and it will be worked out amicably at the earliest," he said.

"The Lok Sabha poll results will surely be replicated in the assembly elections," Khan said, expressing confidence in the MVA's victory against Mahayuti.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the MVA stunned the ruling Mahayuti by bagging 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, with the BJP losing 14 constituencies of the 23 it won in 2019.

"Development has reduced and corruption has increased during their tenure. The state government has worked to weaken Mumbai and Maharashtra, farmers suicides have gone up," Khan charged, adding that people were upset with the government. The MVA constituents have declared to contest the Maharashtra assembly polls together.

A meeting of the MVA allies was held on August 16 in which Uddhav Thackeray demanded the alliance declare its chief ministerial face in advance without waiting for the scorecard of each constituent in the assembly elections, due in October-November.

On August 20, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will participate in a programme to be organised in Mumbai by the state Congress to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend the programme, to be held at the Shanmukhananda Hall. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was invited to the event, will not be able to attend it due to prior engagements, Khan said.

Maharashtra is likely to go to polls later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)



