Court asks Priya Kapur to list Sunjay Kapur’s assets after Karisma Kapoor’s children sought share

Karisma Kapoor’s children filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against their late father Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur seeking their share in the businessman’s Rs 30,000-crore estate. However, Priya Kapur’s counsel informed the court that the children were given Rs 1,900 crore six days before they moved the court.

“There was litigation after litigation, which led to acrimonious hearings, even reached the Supreme Court. I am his widow. The court is not considering the case of a person standing on the road. They have got Rs 1,900 crore,” she said.

The counsel for the children said that they have been told that under the will they are not beneficiaries at all.

The court asked Priya Kapur to submit a detailed list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to the late Sunjay Kapur. It said that the will must be produced in a sealed cover, ensuring confidentiality.

The bench also suggested the formation of a “confidentiality club” where both parties could nominate lawyers to inspect the will. “I don’t know why you should not part with a copy of the will with the children. A confidentiality agreement can be signed,” the court said. This would allow the court to proceed in the hearings without exposing details to the public.

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, who has also been named in the lawsuit filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, said she herself has got nothing. “My property, my estate, I have nothing today. Not once has any document been shared with me. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I don’t know how long I have, but I am concerned about my grandchildren. Everything is being given to Priya Kapur,” said Rani Kapur’s counsel in court, accusing Sunjay Kapur’s wife of keeping the entire estate for herself.

The court taking a strict view of the matter said it will not prevent either party from acting at this stage. The court has ordered that the plaintiffs’ complaint be registered as a formal suit. Both parties must file their written statements within two weeks.

Moreover, the court asked Priya Kapur to provide a complete list of all known movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur within two weeks. After that, the court will review the list and consider whether to issue an interim injunction preventing any further transfer or disposal of the assets.

The next hearing is scheduled in three weeks, where the court will decide on the interim relief based on the arguments and documents submitted by both sides.