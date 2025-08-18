CP Radhakrishnan: All about NDA’s Vice-President candidate

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) named Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate on Sunday. BJP president J P Nadda called for an unanimous election of Radhakrishnan for the role of Vice President.

"Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, as per agency reports that cited sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support for Radhakrishnan for vice-presidency. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi indicated that INDIA alliance leaders have had a few discussions on the matter and a consensus is expected. He said that they would soon make their decision public.

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party, also part of the INDIA alliance said that they would collectively sit and decide on it.

WHO IS CP RADHAKRISHNAN?

Radhakrishnan is a two-time former member of Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, and an OBC leader, with a strong RSS background.

Radhakrishnan, 67, emerged as the BJP's choice due to his substantial political and administrative background. He first gained prominence in 1998, winning his initial Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Although he faced electoral defeats subsequently, he continued to maintain his influence across party lines in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

He is the first OBC leader from South India nominated for the Vice-President's office. Radhakrishnan's political career began in his teens with affiliations to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jan Sangh. Over the years, he held various roles, including serving as the Tamil Nadu BJP president from 2004 to 2007, during which he led a 93-day 'Rath Yatra' covering 19,000 km, focussing on issues such as linking Indian rivers, terrorism, and a uniform civil code.

His tenure in public service has included gubernatorial positions in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Puducherry. Radhakrishnan was appointed governor of Maharashtra in July 2024, having previously served in similar capacities in other states.

In addition to his political career, Radhakrishnan is known for his passion for sports, having been a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner.