Cyclone Ditwah tracking towards Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry; IMD issues intense rainfall alerts

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, which grew out of a deep depression near the Sri Lanka coast, is now tracking toward north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department. The IMD has forecasted strong winds, intense rainfall, and dangerous sea conditions along the storm's projected path, spurring a series of warnings and preparedness measures across the region.

Authorities have issued a red alert for the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, signifying the possibility of over 20 cm of rain within 24 hours. An orange alert, which denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, is in effect for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu, as well as for parts of Puducherry and the surrounding coastal belt from November 28 to December 1.

In Andhra Pradesh, the state disaster management authority said the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast had strengthened into a cyclone moving north-northwest. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, with the system projected to approach the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra stretch between the evening of November 29 and the morning of November 30. Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts may face two days of heavy to very heavy rain.

Briefing reporters, Regional Meteorological Centre Director B Amudha stated that gale winds near the centre of Ditwah could reach 60-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph. Outer bands are expected to experience winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph. She added, "Similar squally winds of 35-45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala, Lakshadweep and Maldives."

Officials emphasised that the system is currently categorised as a cyclonic storm, with no current forecast for it to intensify into a severe cyclone. B Amudha stated, "It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone." Fishermen, particularly those already at sea, have been advised to avoid the Bay of Bengal and adjacent waters for at least the next five days.

In anticipation of the impact, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority convened to review special initiatives and interdepartmental coordination for disaster management. The meeting evaluated the operation of real-time flood forecasting and emergency systems. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed all departments to coordinate relief efforts, particularly in view of warnings for November 29 and 30.

Public advisories have been issued in Puducherry, urging residents to stay indoors unless necessary and to avoid sheltering under trees or inside ageing structures. Parents are asked to keep children away from open spaces during the alert period. Authorities said anyone needing assistance or guidance can reach emergency services through 1077, 1070, or 112, or contact the disaster management authority on its WhatsApp helpline at 94889 81070.