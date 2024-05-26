Cyclone 'Remal' expected to hit Bengal today, intensifies to severe cyclonic storm; landfall by midnight

According to IMD, Cyclone Remal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 26 morning and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight as a severe cyclonic storm. The weather department said the cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26.
The primary regions affected are West Bengal, coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of northeastern states.
As per IMD, along with West Bengal, other Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur may witness rainfall and strong winds. Tripura's regional meteorological centre also warned against adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.
IMD said that the current warning for Cyclone Remal is in effect until May 28, but it may be extended if the situation requires.
All flights from Kolkata have been temporarily suspended for 21 hours due to the Cyclone Remal. “In view of Cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” Kolkata Airport Authority said in a statement.
NDRF Inspector Zaheer Abbas told ANI that they were fully prepared for the cyclone.
“We are fully prepared for the cyclone. If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster... Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc... We are ready to deal with every situation,” Abbas said.
