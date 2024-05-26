Cyclone Remal makes landfall in Bangladesh

An intense cyclone hit the low-lying coast of Bangladesh on Sunday, May 26, according to government weather experts. Thousands were evacuated to safer areas.

"The severe Cyclone Remal has started crossing the Bangladesh coast," Bangladesh Meteorological Department director Azizur Rahman told news agency AFP.

"We have so far recorded maximum wind speeds of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, but the wind speed may pick up more pace."

Rahman stated that the severe storm could continue to hit the coast until early Monday morning, May 27. Authorities have raised the danger signals to the highest level.