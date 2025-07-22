Days before resigning as VP, Jagdeep Dhankhar collapsed at Delhi event: Sources

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as Vice President on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, recently collapsed during an official event in Delhi and required assistance. The incident took place on July 17, when he was visiting a garden with his wife and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

His health suddenly deteriorated, leading to the collapse, India Today reported, citing sources. The information comes almost a day after Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health issues as the reason.

The 74-year-old assumed office in August 2022 and had over 2 years left in his term. His resignation came as a surprise to many across the political spectrum and beyond.

He had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he stated that he was stepping down to prioritise his health and follow medical advice, effective immediately, as per Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankar's resignation letter read.

The Congress, however, said that reasons behind the V-P's sudden resignations are "far deeper" than the health issues he cited. The grand old party further said while his resignation reflects well on him, it reflects poorly on those who got him elected.

The party accused the Vice President of disappointment over the absence of JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. Nadda denied the allegations and clarified that his remarks were directed at the Opposition, not the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"The Vice President's office was intimated about our inability to attend the meeting," Nadda said when he was asked about the Congress's allegations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the latter's resignation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."