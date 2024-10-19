Delhi breathes hazardous air as AQI declines to 'very poor,' at 334

A thick layer of fog has enveloped several areas of Delhi, coinciding with a troubling drop in the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), which has plummeted to 334—classified as 'Very Poor.'

The Central Pollution Control Board warns that an AQI in the 'very poor' category can significantly elevate the risk of respiratory illnesses with prolonged exposure, particularly affecting vulnerable groups. In contrast, an AQI reading classified as 'poor' can lead to breathing discomfort for many individuals over extended periods.

The AQI scale ranges from 0-50 as 'good,' 51-100 as 'satisfactory,' 101-200 as 'moderate,' 201-300 as 'poor,' 301-400 as 'very poor,' and 401-500 as 'severe.'

Meteorologists predict that adverse weather conditions, including persistent pollution, are likely to continue in the coming days, with air quality expected to remain in the 'very poor' bracket through Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that current wind patterns contribute to temperatures in Delhi staying above the seasonal norm.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 34-35 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, while minimum temperatures could drop to around 18 degrees Celsius. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions amid the harmful effects of air pollution and current weather conditions.

In response to the worsening air quality, Public Works Department (PWD) vehicles have been seen sprinkling water across various locations in the capital as part of a dust control initiative under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1). This effort aims to reduce particulate matter in the environment and mitigate dust pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has urged citizens to adopt several pollution-reducing measures, such as carpooling, refraining from burning crackers or waste, and utilising the Green Delhi app to report pollution incidents.

Moreover, teams will be deployed to enforce dust control regulations at both government and private construction sites. Atishi emphasized the importance of timely removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, as this waste is a significant contributor to elevated levels of harmful pollutants like PM 2.5 and PM 10.

To combat road dust effectively, the Chief Minister announced that 200 anti-smog guns will be strategically positioned throughout the city, particularly in identified pollution hotspots.