Delhi govt presents FY25 budget with Rs 76,000 crore outlay

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, and said the government is trying to realise the dram of Ram Rajya.

She spoke about how Delhi has changed in the last 10 years under the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government.

In her maiden budget speech, she proposed an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the education sector.

"This is a moment of pride that Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth budget. I am not just presenting the tenth budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realizing the dream of Ram Rajya," Atishi said in the state assembly.