Delhi High Court gives Centre 10 days to respond to petition on lowering GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to file a detailed response to a petition seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers, amid growing concerns over the worsening air quality in the national capital. The petition also seeks to classify air purifiers as "medical devices" to reduce their tax rate from 18% to the 5% slab.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikas Mahajan and Vinod Kumar granted the central government 10 days to respond to the petition and scheduled the next hearing for January 9. The case was brought forward by advocate Kapil Madan, who argued that air purifiers should not be treated as luxury items in the context of the “extreme emergency crisis” caused by severe air pollution in Delhi.

However, on Friday, the Centre opposed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), arguing that the GST Council lacked the authority to classify air purifiers as medical devices. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing the Centre, stated that the classification of medical devices falls under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry, which conducts detailed checks, and not the GST Council.

The Centre also emphasised that the GST Council cannot make such decisions unilaterally, and these matters require input from relevant health authorities.

Earlier, on December 24, the High Court had directed the GST Council to meet at the earliest and consider the possibility of lowering or abolishing GST on air purifiers. The matter was listed for today’s hearing to determine when the Council could meet and whether a virtual meeting could be arranged.

The court will hear further arguments on January 9 as it awaits the Centre’s detailed response.

(With inputs from PTI)