Delhi hospital horror: Doctor shot dead by teens posing as patients at a nursing home

In an incident that has sent shockwaves across Delhi, a doctor was shot early morning on Thursday and killed inside a nursing home by two minors disguised as patients. The victim, Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), was attacked at approximately 1:45 AM at Nima Hospital.

According to police reports, the attackers, both estimated to be around 16 years old, had arrived at the facility under the pretence of seeking treatment for an injury. Authorities revealed that one of the suspects had visited the hospital the previous day. After receiving medical attention, the minors proceeded to the victim’s cabin, where they fatally shot him before fleeing the scene.

After hearing the gunshot, staff members rushed to his cabin only to discover Akhtar slumped in his chair, bleeding heavily from the head, down in a pool of blood.

Police believe the murder may have been premeditated, given the apparent observation following in the attack. Law enforcement officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the reception area, dressing room, and gallery of the hospital to assist in their investigation.

The shocking incident has raised significant concerns regarding security measures in healthcare facilities, particularly amid a nationwide movement advocating for improved working conditions and safety for medical professionals. This movement was reignited in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital and College in Kolkata in August, which sparked widespread protests among junior doctors.

The body of the Kolkata victim was discovered in a seminar hall on August 9, leading to a surge of outrage and demonstrations across the country. Although protests have briefly subsided, junior doctors resumed their agitation on October 1, intensifying calls for better protection and working conditions in the medical field.