Delhi: Man slapped, extorted for money and forced to pose with naked woman inside Paharganj hotel

A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi, where a man was allegedly forced to pose with a naked woman, slapped, and extorted for money inside a hotel room in Paharganj in Delhi.

Former journalist and documentary filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the incident on X and according to that some thugs barged into a man's hotel room, slapped him, and demanded money forcefully.

According to the victim's statement, he was approached by a group of men shortly after checking into his hotel room in Paharganj. The men allegedly entered his room forcefully, leaving him intimidated and vulnerable. They then reportedly forced him to stand next to a naked woman, taking compromising photographs.

DO NOT BOOK CHEAP HOTELS IN PAHARGANJ, DELHI



Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj booked a cheap hotel because he had to just keep his luggage and go for a conference



After his work when he came back to hotel to pick… — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

"Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague, who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj, booked a cheap hotel because he had to keep his luggage and go to a conference. After his work, when he came back to the hotel to pick up luggage, within minutes, some 4-5 goons entered his room along with a woman who stripped immediately. Before he could understand anything, he was slapped and hit by these men, wrote Bhardwaj in her tweet.

The victim further alleges that the men then threatened to release the photos unless he paid them a significant sum of money. Fearing for his safety and reputation, he complied with their demands.

She further added, "They then took his pics with the woman and threatened that if he said anything, these photos would be made public. He was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. He hasn't lodged a complaint because it seems that the police were also involved. He paid up and ran from there."