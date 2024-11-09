Delhi man stabs mother to death for not allowing him to move to Canada

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi where a 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times for refusing to fund his move to Canada.

The incident occurred in Molarband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area.

On the evening of November 6, Krishna Kant (31) killed his mother and then called his father, Surjeet Singh (52), asking him to come home. When Singh arrived, Krishna apologized and asked him to go upstairs and see what he had done, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Ravi Kumar Singh.

When Surjeet Singh reached the first floor, he found his wife Geeta lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. During this time, Krishna Kant managed to escape.

Singh rushed Geeta to Apollo Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) mentioned that Singh has two sons. His younger son, Sahil Bholi (27), works at a bank, while Krishna Kant was unemployed and a drug addict.

“Both sons are unmarried and at the time of incident only Geeta and the accused were present at home,” the officer said.

Krishan Kant was later arrested from the same area, and a murder case was filed against him.

During questioning, he told the police that he wanted to move to Canada, but his family insisted he marry first. On the day of the murder, an argument between him and his mother, Geeta, escalated, and in a fit of rage, he stabbed her with a knife he had bought earlier.

Singh works in real estate and has an office on Tanki Road in Jaitpur, according to the officer.