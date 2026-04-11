TCS dividend payment date 2026: What company said for payout in Q4 results

TCS dividend 2026: India's leading IT exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), gave investors reasons to cheer on Thursday, April 9, 2026. While announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, the tech giant also declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.

As per the stock exchange filing, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share, of which Re 1 is attributable to the equity share.

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Highlighting the timeline for dividend payout, the regulatory filing said that the dividend shall be paid on the third day following the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM), subject to shareholder approval.

According to the company's Q4 results press release, the IT major recorded a massive FY26 shareholder payout of 39,571 crore in the form of dividends. The financial filing noted that the total equity dividend percentage for the year equates to 11,000%.

The total dividend for FY26 clocks in at Rs 110 per share, which includes Rs 79 in interim payouts and the newly proposed Rs 31 final dividend. While a year-on-year comparison shows that the total dividend for the previous fiscal year (FY25) stood higher at Rs 126 per share.

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A quick look back at the four quarters of FY26 highlighted a consistent and aggressive reward strategy for investors. Just a few months ago, on January 16, 2026, the company distributed a combined payout featuring an Rs 11 interim dividend alongside a special dividend of Rs 46 per share.

Before the January bonanza, TCS shareholders also pocketed an interim dividend of Rs 11 on October 15, 2025. This followed yet another Rs 11 interim dividend paid out earlier in the financial year on July 16, 2025.