Business Today
Delhi Metro major disruption alert! Yellow line route to be suspended on December 14 & 15: Check time, details

To minimize inconvenience for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for the affected sections

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to be disrupted on 14 December Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to be disrupted on 14 December

Commuters using the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line (Line-2) should be aware of a temporary suspension of train services between Arjangarh and Guru Dronacharya stations. This disruption is scheduled from 11:25 PM on December 14 to 5:55 AM on December 15, 2024, to facilitate essential maintenance activities.

During this period, services on the remainder of the Yellow Line will continue to operate as usual. To minimize inconvenience for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for the affected sections.

Updated Train Timings:

- Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli:

  - Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

  - First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

- Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram:

  - Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

  - First train: 6:00 AM on December 15

- Samaypur Badli to Arjan Garh:

  - Last train: 11:00 PM on December 14

  - First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

- Sultanpur to Millennium City Centre Gurugram:

  - Last train: 12:04 AM on December 15

  - First train: 5:42 AM on December 15

- Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur:

  - Last train: 12:00 AM on December 15

  - First train: 6:00 AM on December 15 (unchanged)

Impact on commuters

Late-night travellers on the Yellow Line, particularly those commuting to or from Gurugram, may experience some inconvenience. DMRC advises passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative transport options during the suspension period.

This maintenance work is part of DMRC's ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and ensure passenger safety. Commuters are encouraged to stay updated by checking DMRC's official social media channels.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest corridors in the Delhi Metro network, linking Gurugram with central and northern Delhi. DMRC has told the passengers that these temporary disruptions are necessary to maintain the high service standards expected in the future.
 

Published on: Dec 14, 2024, 9:00 AM IST
