Delhi shivers at 3.2°C as severe cold wave tightens grip across north India

A biting cold gripped Delhi and large parts of northern India on Monday, with temperatures plunging sharply and pushing the region into severe cold wave conditions. The national capital recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest this season, triggering weather alerts and school closures in some states as residents braced for another harsh winter spell.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning stating that the chill is far from over. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets across north India over the next few days, even as dense fog continues to disrupt daily life and travel.

Cold to linger, IMD cautions

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures across Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to remain 3 to 5 degrees below normal for the next three days before a marginal rise sets in. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay near normal over the next four days, with a gradual increase thereafter.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are forecast over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 12 and 13. Dense fog is also expected to prevail across northwest India and Bihar for the next five days, compounding winter challenges.

Sub-zero readings across the hills, near-freezing plains

The cold tightened its grip across northern states. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand reported sub-zero temperatures, while parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered close to the freezing mark. Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, Hisar 2.2 degrees and Narnaul 3 degrees, with dense morning fog reducing visibility in several areas.

In Punjab, Faridkot registered 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.6, Patiala 3.8, Amritsar 3.2 and Gurdaspur 3.8 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a low of 5 degrees, while Ambala, Faridabad and Rohtak saw minimum temperatures of 5.5, 4.2 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajasthan, Jharkhand see extreme winter impact

Rajasthan remained among the coldest regions, with Pratapgarh dipping to minus 2 degrees Celsius, Barmer minus 1, Pilani 1.2, Sikar 1.7 and Churu 2 degrees. Dense fog was reported across several districts, affecting road and rail movement.

Jharkhand also witnessed a sharp dip in temperatures, with eight districts recording minimums below 10 degrees Celsius. Gumla registered 2.8 degrees, Palamu (Daltonganj) 4.9 and Khunti 5.6 degrees. Authorities in Ranchi ordered school closures for students up to Class 6 until January 14, while Classes 7 to 12 will start from 10 am. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions in parts of Jharkhand from January 13 to 16.

Kashmir endures ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’

Kashmir continued to reel under ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the region’s harshest 40-day winter phase. Srinagar recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Shopian plunged to minus 8.6 degrees. Pahalgam and Gulmarg logged lows of minus 7.6 and minus 6.2 degrees respectively, intensifying hardships in the Valley.

Fog-linked accidents in Bihar

Dense fog led to fatal accidents and travel disruptions in Bihar. On Monday, a man and his daughter were killed and four others were injured when their SUV rammed into a container truck and collided with a car on the Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama highway. Cold day conditions are expected to continue in isolated parts of Bihar until January 16.