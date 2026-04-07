Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for April 7, capital braces for thunderstorms, hail 

Delhi woke up to a cooler, rain-soaked morning on Tuesday as heavy showers lashed several areas of the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned residents to brace for more rainfall throughout the day, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even isolated hailstorms in the forecast. An orange alert has been issued for today, and a yellow alert is in place for Wednesday, April 8.

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The IMD's warning includes the possibility of isolated hailstorms, which could further intensify the weather conditions. According to the weather agency, the source of these disruptions is a shifting wind pattern and the influence of a western disturbance that has started to impact the region. This disturbance is expected to bring intermittent cloud cover and isolated rainfall, particularly over Delhi and the surrounding areas.

The rains are not expected to just bring cool temperatures, but also a drop in mercury levels across the city. The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to stay around 31°C, with the minimum hovering near 20°C. These temperatures are below the normal range for this time of year. The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung on Tuesday morning was 20.6°C. The IMD expects the maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday to fall within the range of 30°C to 32°C and 19°C to 21°C, respectively.

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The IMD also issued a cautionary note for residents, highlighting the risks posed by the thunderstorms and gusty winds. The gusts could temporarily reach speeds of up to 60 kmph, especially during thunderstorms, which could stir up dust in the atmosphere. The weather department has urged citizens to take precautionary measures, including staying indoors during the heaviest rain and avoiding travel during times of high wind speeds.

For the remainder of the week, Delhi is expected to experience cooler temperatures due to the rain, but this is likely to change after April 10, when temperatures are expected to rise again. This sudden shift in the weather is a reminder of the region’s unpredictable spring weather, as residents prepare for the rains and its aftermath.