Top stocks: Auro Pharma, IRFC, Ambuja Cements, ACME Solar, Shyam Metalics, Godrej CP, PDS

Indian benchmark indices managed to post strong higher on Monday on the back of ceasefire news between the US and Iran, easing west Asia concerns. The BSE Sensex jumped 783.60 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 74,103.15, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 22,968.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 07, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Avax Apparels and Ornaments shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Samman Capital shall remain in F&O ban.

Ambuja Cements: Shares of Sanghi Industries have been suspended from trading effective April 6 following its amalgamation with Ambuja Cements.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma firm's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 study of BP11, an investigational biosimilar to Xolair (omalizumab). The study successfully met all primary endpoints, demonstrating high comparability to the reference product in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria at the 300 mg dose.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway player has sanctioned and fully disbursed a Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. This development comes close on the heels of its recent Rs 12,842 crore loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan.

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Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino's Pizza brand operator in India reported strong revenue growth with consolidated revenue from operations rising 19.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,505.8 crore in Q4FY26, while standalone revenue grew 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,686 crore. It added 69 stores, taking the total store count to 3,663.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable player, through its subsidiary ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned the fifth phase of 76 MW/160.512 MWh out of the total 285 MW/601.904 MWh capacity of its Battery Energy Storage System project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Its Suryodaya has a commissioned capacity of 247 MW/521.652 MWh out of the total 285 MW/601.904 MWh.

Shyam Metalics & Energy: The metal player's stainless steel sales grew 22.46 per cent YOY to Rs 27,287 MT, while stainless steel average realization increased 4.89 per cent YoY to Rs 1.49 lakh per MT. Pellet sales volumes dropped 0.12 per cent YoY to 2.78 MT, while pellet average realization jumped 4.36 per cent YoY to Rs 9,556 per MT.

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Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway wagon player receives in-principle approval for Rs 610 crore brownfield expansion at Falta under Shipbuilding Development Scheme. Its subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems, has received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for its brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG firm's standalone business is expected to deliver double-digit underlying sales growth and high-single digit underlying volume growth in Q4 FY26.

Fino Payments Bank: The private lender added 7 lakh new accounts, taking total customer base to 1.75 crore with deposits touching all time high at Rs 2,950 crore in March 2026. Loan referral showed strong momentum with 96 per cent growth QoQ, disbursements reaching around Rs 600 crore through partner institutions.

PDS: The global fashion infrastructure platform has entered into a Sourcing-as-a-Service (SaaS) contract with a leading US-based value retailer. It will provide support through its end-to-end sourcing capabilities, leveraging its global network across vendor management, compliance, and supply chain execution to drive sourcing volumes of nearly Rs 450 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: The NBFC player's gross loan portfolio grew 14 per cent YoY to Rs 29,590 crore, while disbursement soared to 28 per cent YoY to Rs 8313 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Branch network increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,236 crore for the quarter.

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Gallantt Ispat: The metal player's power production grew 14 per cent YoY to 2.23 lakh mega units, while pellet production surged 59 per cent YoY to Rs 2.21 lakh MT. Steel sales rose 9 per cent YoY to 0.23 MT with capacity utilization at 91 per cent YoY for the quarter. Sponge production soared 38 per cent YoY to 2.44 lakh MT.

Deep Industries: The oil & gas player has received a letter of award (LoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for hiring services related to natural gas compression, gas dehydration, and hydrocarbon dew point depression at Malleswaram of ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the award is Rs 59 crore.

PC Jeweller: The company recorded a standalone revenue growth of 32 per cent YoY, while it successfully reduced its outstanding debt by 23 per cent YoY under the terms of joint settlement agreement.